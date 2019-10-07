WINNIPEG -- A 41-year-old man was reportedly kidnapped from his home in Riverton, Man., last month, threatened with a gun and robbed of his belongings, according to Winnipeg police.

Police received a report of the incident on Sept. 20, with the victim saying he had been kidnapped and assaulted the night before.

The man told police that a man and woman broke into his home, threatened him with a knife and gun and forced him to come with them to Winnipeg. Police allege he was robbed of cash, his cellphone and his half-ton truck, and was also assaulted and threatened en-route to the city.

Police say the victim was brought to a number of places in Winnipeg, and at one point was taken to a home where he had a handgun held to his head and threats were made to kill him. Officers also allege he was then assaulted again, tied up and brought back to his truck.

The victim, who suffered extensive injuries to his face and head, was eventually able to get away and called police from a business near Dufferin Avenue and McGregor Street.

On Sept. 21 police found the man’s car and a 32-year-old man was charged with possession of property obtained by crime. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

Police also found Eduardo Campos, 28, in the car. Police say Campos had a handgun on him when he was arrested. He has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Campos is in custody.

On Sept. 26 police arrested a female suspect. Tryli Beatrice Anderson, 38, has been charged with a slew of offences including kidnapping, armed robbery and assault causing bodily harm. She’s in custody.

On Oct. 2 a male suspect was arrested. Reggie Jack Hansen, 36, is facing several charges including kidnapping, uttering threats and break and enter with intent. He’s in custody.

None of these charges have been tested in court.