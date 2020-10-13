WINNIPEG -- A 20-year-old man is dead after being thrown from a vehicle during a crash early Monday morning, RCMP said.

Around 2:15 a.m., RCMP officers from Selkirk were called to a report of a crash on Netley Road about eight kilometres west of Highway 8 in the RM of St. Andrews.

Someone passing by found a vehicle in the ditch and called emergency crews. Mounties said the driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man from Matlock, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said it is believed the vehicle hit the ditch and rolled. The driver, who RCMP said was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was thrown from the vehicle.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Selkirk RCMP and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are investigating.