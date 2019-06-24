

CTV Winnipeg





A 24-year-old man has been charged after police allege he took off a number of clothing items and damaged two cars on Sunday.

Around 7:22 a.m. officers were called to the Portage Avenue and Ruby Street area and found a man who they said was “acting erratically and aggressively towards passing cars.” He was taken into custody.

The two men whose cars were damaged were not hurt.

The man has been charged with two counts of mischief under $5000.