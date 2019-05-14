

CTV Winnipeg





A 43-year-old man turned himself in after police released images on Tuesday of two suspects from a robbery in March, who were captured on surveillance video.

Police said on March 22 around 10:15 a.m., a 54-year-old man got off a bus near Main Street and Jefferson Avenue when three males took his wallet. Shortly after his bank card was used at businesses nearby.

The man was not hurt during the robbery.

Hours after police released the pictures, one suspect turned himself in at police headquarters. He was arrested for two counts of use of credit card, but was not charged for the robbery. He was released on a promise to appear.

Police continue to look for the second suspect and ask the public for help in identifying him.

The major crimes unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.