WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service said a man used a hammer to attack a car and then smash a business’s windows in the city’s North End.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers went to the area of Higgins Avenue and Main Street for the report of a man armed with a weapon.

Police said that moments before this, a suspect went to a business in the 1000 block of Main Street, where a female employee was sitting in her car in the parking lot.

Officers allege the suspect began to attack this car with a hammer, prompting a male employee to come outside and help.

Police said the suspect then chased both the employees back into the building, where they locked themselves inside.

According to police, the suspect then began to smash the business’s windows, trying to get inside as the employees held the door closed.

The man then left the area and got on a bus. Police stopped this bus at Higgins Avenue and Main Street and found the suspect, who had a hammer on him, according to police.

Officers allege the man was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol.

Winnipeg police noted that officers safely de-escalated the suspect’s “erratic” behaviour, and no one was hurt during the incident.

Police took the suspect, a 28-year-old man, into custody. He has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of mischief under $5,000, and two counts of breach-related charges. He has been released on an undertaking.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police said there are no property damage estimates at this time.