A man died early Thursday morning after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along Highway 6.

RCMP were called to the pedestrian-vehicle collision near Hilbre, Man., at 1:30 a.m.

Mounties said a 54-year-old woman was driving north on the highway when the vehicle struck the man, who was walking. The woman, who’s from Gymsumville, Man., stopped at the scene and called 911.

The man, who is not yet identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt and alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.