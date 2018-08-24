

CTV Winnipeg





A man with a Canada-wide warrant out for his arrest was taken into custody by Winnipeg police Thursday, police said.

It happened around 9 a.m., when officers with the major crimes unit made the arrest at a hotel in the 1700 block of Sargent Avenue.

Police said Michael Joseph Karas, 61, faces three counts each of robbery with firearm, point firearm and wear disguise with intent. Toronto police are expected to arrive Friday to execute the warrant, related to incidents that took place as recently as July.

“I note that only because it’s not that common that we would assist an outside agency in a Canada-wide warrant and arrest somebody from another major city and wait for them to be transported back,” said Const. Rob Carver.

“We don’t believe he was here very long,” he said, adding that police here acted on information from the Toronto Police Service to make the arrest.