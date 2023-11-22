Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested, facing 20 charges

RCMP have apprehended a man wanted for more than 20 offences in connection with a shooting that happened earlier this month on a Manitoba First Nation.

Police say Byron Duck, 31, was arrested Monday at a home on Bloodvein First Nation with the help of the Manitoba integrated violent apprehension unit.

Mounties say he had ammunition, and a loaded firearm was found in the home.

He was wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for being unlawfully at large for being in violation of release conditions.

He faces a slew of charges including six counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of discharging a firearm recklessly.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

He was remanded into custody.

The arrest stems from an incident on Nov. 7.

According to police, they were called to a home on Bloodvein First Nation just after 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

It was reported a man showed up outside the house, fired shots and fled.

Police say he then went to a second home, and more shots were fired.

No one was hurt in either incident.

A number of RCMP resources were deployed to the area to search for the suspect, including an emergency response team and police dogs.

The public was told to stay vigilant, as police warned the suspect in the shooting was considered armed and dangerous.

