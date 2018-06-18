

CTV Winnipeg





A man who was wanted on an arrest warrant has been charged with a slew of drug-related offences after officers found they believe to be his personal bag, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Officers said on June 16 they saw a man who was wanted on a warrant in the 500 block of Redwood Avenue. The man was arrested, taken into custody and found to be in possession of around $1,200 in cash.

According to a news release, investigators retrieved what’s alleged to be the suspect’s personal bag after finding out he left it in a taxi. The bag contained the following items:

97 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $9,700;

Six grams of marijuana;

Four grams of cocaine;

A vial containing and unknown brown sugar-like substance;

Two fentanyl blotters;

Packaging material;

Working digital scale.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including possession of cocaine with the purpose of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine with the purpose of trafficking.

Police said the suspect’s outstanding warrant was in connection to an incident where various drugs, including crack cocaine and methamphetamine, were seized within a vehicle. The man was also arrested on charges related to that seizure and is in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.