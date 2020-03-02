WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba man who died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend is being remembered as a family man and avid snowmobiler.

Warren Shewchuk, 44, died following a collision on Trail 220, northeast of Great Falls, Man.

According to RCMP, a group of snowmobilers were riding in the area on Saturday when they came across Shewchuk, who appeared to have crashed overnight. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mounties believe the man missed a turn and went into a forested area, where he was thrown from his snowmobile.

Shewchuk was the first vice president of the Mooswa Lake Snowriders.

Richard Lachance, the club’s president, said he knew Shewchuk for about four years and the two were good friends.

He noted that Shewchuk joined the club when they were looking for volunteers and he became an instrumental part of the group.

“He kind of came in like a whirlwind and filled in all those voids we were missing in our club,” he said.

Lachance said Shewchuk has left “some impossible shoes to fill.”

He described Shewchuk as a “real family man,” who was a great father, brother and son.

