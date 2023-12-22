Man who pleaded guilty in fatal crash appealing his sentence

A Winnipeg man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced last month in a fatal impaired driving crash is now appealing his sentence.

Last month, Tyler Goodman, 30, was sentenced to six years in jail on a charge of impaired driving causing death and a consecutive sentence of one year for failing to stop at the scene of the crash.

Goodman’s sentence is in connection with a fatal crash that killed 24-year-old Jordyn Reimer on May 1, 2022.

Goodman is now appealing on a single ground, saying in court papers that the sentence is unfit. During sentencing, his lawyer recommended a combined 5.5-year sentence.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that on the night of the crash, Goodman had been drinking with friends and consumed nine or 10 drinks. Court heard that around 2 a.m., Goodman was speeding in his truck when he crashed into Reimer’s car.

Court also heard that Goodman was driving at 108 km/h, while Reimer, who was the designated driver for her friends that night, was driving at 52 km/h.

Goodman is currently being held at the Stony Mountain Institution.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.