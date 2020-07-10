WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a 64-year-old man who has dementia and has been missing since Wednesday evening.

Police said Reginald Copenace was last seen on July 8 at about 9 p.m. in the downtown area of Winnipeg.

He is described as five-foot-seven with a medium build, short black hair, and has some facial hair. He was wearing glasses with a string attached and was last seen wearing a green-coloured striped short-sleeved shirt, black shorts, and black socks. Police said he is possibly wearing slippers.

Police said they are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (204) 986-6222.