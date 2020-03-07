WINNIPEG -- A multi-unit home in Winnipeg’s West End was evacuated after police received reports of a man with a gun in distress, threatening suicide Saturday morning.

According to police, eight units, including general patrol, tactical, and K9, along with an ambulance, were sent to the home in the 400 block of Arlington.

Eleven people were taken out of the home and sheltered in a Winnipeg Transit bus while police dealt with the incident.

Police shut down a section of Arlington Street between Ellice Ave. and St. Matthews Ave for several hours during the incident.

Officers located a loaded, sawed-off shotgun within the residence.

After further investigation, two residents of the house were arrested and charged jointly with the following offences:

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted weapon

No injuries were reported, and everyone was allowed back inside the home.