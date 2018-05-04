

CTV Winnipeg





A man with a history of property theft was found riding a stolen bike on Thursday morning, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

A news release says at 1 a.m. police were doing a Smart Policing Initiative (SPI) patrol at Youville Street and Carriere Avenue when they saw a man who they knew had a past with property theft crimes. The man was on a bike and in violation of the Highway Traffic Act.

Police said after stopping the man he couldn’t give proof of ownership or explain how he got the bike, but it didn’t come up as stolen in internal or external Canada-wide databases.

According to the news release, the police believed the bike was stolen and took it. The man was released without any charges.

Police said they continued to investigate, and with the help of local bike shops, determined the bike was stolen last weekend, but the theft was not reported.

The bike was returned to its owner and charges are pending at a later date.

The Winnipeg Police are reminding people to register your bike with the online bike registry and to report bike theft.