

CTV Winnipeg





One police investigation collided with another Friday when a man was arrested after a destructive ride in a stolen car on the same day officers raided a home they said he was connected to.

“It’s almost a coincidence, if nothing else,” said Winnipeg police Const. Tammy Skrabek, of the two incidents that unfolded hours apart.

Police said that a stolen Cadillac Escalade caused nearly $11,000 in damage Friday morning, driving onto a boulevard on Furby Street at more than 100 km/h, striking six fences and just missing a 25-year-old woman before hitting a business and apartment block at the corner of Furby and Ellice Avenue.

Police said after that the driver tried to run away, but was caught.

Officers allege he had $600 on him, and in the truck two bags containing a combined 45 grams of methamphetamine, along with two cell phones.

A 29-year-old woman police said was riding in the SUV was taken to hospital and later arrested.

Justin Raymond Wisziowski, 37, was charged with a list of offenses, including possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Suspect already on police radar

Police said a warrant had been out to revoke Wisziowski’s parole since July 5, and a raid at a home he was believed to be connected with was already in the works when he was arrested.

“The residence was already identified as a place of interest, in terms of drugs and weapons; the male was already identified as a person from that residence,” said Skrabek.

At 1:20 p.m. Friday officers carried out a search warrant in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue, using distraction devices first, then a tear gas-like substance and finally the K-9 unit to get eight people out over several hours.

Officers weren’t able to search the house that day due to the gas inside, but said on Saturday a magazine and shotgun shell were located.