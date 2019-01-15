

CTV Winnipeg





A 50-year-old security worker is in hospital with stab wounds after police say he asked someone to leave an Exchange District business.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Monday officers went to the 100 block of Rorie Street after receiving a report of a stabbing.

Police found a man with an upper body stab wound, who was then taken to the hospital in unstable condition, but has now been upgraded to stable.

Meanwhile, police found and arrested the suspect, who was still at the scene of the incident.

Witnesses told police that a man went into the business, jumped over the counter and crossed a protective glass barrier.

Police allege the 50-year-old man, who was working security at the time, asked this man to leave and that’s when he was stabbed.

Louis-Nicolas Lamoureux-Gagne, 47, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

He is detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.