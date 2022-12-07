Manager of private landfill, where slain women are believed to be, offers condolences

WINNIPEG -

The district manager of a private landfill north of Winnipeg says the company is co-operating fully with police and extending condolences to the families of two women believed to have been killed and taken there.

Barry Blue, of Waste Connections of Canada, says he cannot comment on the deaths of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, given the ongoing police investigation.

He says, generally, the Prairie Green landfill is a place where things are being moved all the time, and that makes locating anything very challenging.

Winnipeg police believe the two women's remains ended up in the landfill in the spring, and say they are not launching a search because the chances of finding remains are very low.

They cite the passage of time, the fact 10,000 truckloads of refuse were dumped in the area in the following months and the fact that trash at the landfill is compacted with heavy mud at a depth of about 12 metres.

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of the two women as well as Rebecca Contois and an unidentified woman that police and community leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2022