The co-chair of the Manitoba Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Coalition said she’s not surprised the National Inquiry didn’t get the extension it asked for from the federal government.

Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett announced Tuesday morning in Ottawa that the inquiry would get an additional six months to complete its work, not the full two years the commissioners had requested.

Manitoba MMIWG Coalition co-chair Hilda Anderson-Pyrz said when the National Inquiry asked for the extension, she assumed it would be given a short period to wrap up reporting from the hearings, expert panels and institutional hearings taking place.

“I was not surprised at all, only a six-month extension was granted,” said Anderson-Pyrz in a phone call with CTV Winnipeg. “With the National Inquiry initially given a two-year mandate, I think it was a very difficult mandate to fulfill within two years considering how large of a mission the National Inquiry is and all the work that it was required to undertake -- and basically starting from scratch -- to build something that is very important and critical to families and survivors.”

“I don’t think that was a realistic mandate to begin with.”

The National Inquiry was initially tasked with having a final report ready by Nov.1, 2018 but will now be given until Apr. 30, 2019 to submit a final report.

The inquiry has been marred by resignations and concerns from families about the process.

Following the extension, commissioners expressed disappointment they didn’t get the full two years.

In a statement, commissioner Michelle Audette said she’s “currently inhabited by a feeling of incomprehension and deep disappointment.”

“I will allow myself the next few weeks to reflect, to analyze the decision, to express my personal opinion and to validate my future participation in the work of the National Inquiry,” Audette’s statements reads.

Anderson-Pyrz said the inquiry is too close to the end to give up now.

“I’m very hopeful that it will be a very powerful tool to influence change within Canadians, within government, within various organizations to create a better tomorrow for Indigenous women and girls,” said Anderson-Pyrz. “I think any extension to such an important process is worth it.”

“I’m in the mindset that governments really need to start committing dollars to protecting and providing safe spaces to vulnerable Indigenous women and girls so I would’ve liked to see some money provided to the extension but also money committed to developing programs, providing safe houses and housing, employment opportunities and various opportunities like that to our vulnerable women and girls.”

There’s no word yet on how much money is being earmarked for the extension.