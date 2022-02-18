Mandate protesters in Winnipeg changing locations

The organizers of a protest against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions who have been parked outside the Manitoba Legislative Building for more than a week are moving to a new location.

Organizers of the Winnipeg Freedom Convoy announced Friday they will be moving their vehicles off Broadway Avenue between Osborne Street and Kennedy Street to Memorial Park. In a statement, the organizers said moving the protest was a request from the Winnipeg Police Service, as well as an effort to “ensure public safety.”

“As community members, small business owners and long-distance haulers, we are working to minimize our footprint and continue to protest in a peaceful and legal manner,” the statement reads.

The decision comes days after organizers announced that a majority of protesters would be leaving the site, while others would remain.

The protest has been ongoing since Feb. 4. The City of Winnipeg is looking at court action to stop the protest, which Mayor Brian Bowman has called “an unlawful occupation.”

-With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele.