Winnipeg is moving forward with a study on a mandatory bicycle registry.

The city’s protection and community services committee has passed a motion for city administrators to bring back a report in May.

The idea would see all new bikes registered upon sale.

The Winnipeg Police Service and bike shop owners will be consulted as part of the study.

Councillor Ross Eadie and community activist Sel Burrows say uptake on Winnipeg’s voluntary bicycle registry is low, making it difficult for police to reunite stolen bikes with their owners.

Numbers from police show around 2,000 bicycles are reported stolen every year in Winnipeg.