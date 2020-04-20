WINNIPEG -- The Manito Ahbee Festival announced on Monday the May long weekend event has been postponed to August 27-30, 2020.

The event will also be moved to the Red River Exhibition Park.

Lisa Meeches, executive director of Manito Ahbee, said during this time of isolation, the postponing the festival is vital. She said it was difficult to postpone the festival, but safety of the community is number one.

“We are very concerned about the health of our nations and to ensure we are taking all the necessary precautions and proper measures, Meeches said in a statement. “We understand that this is a time of uncertainty for us all. As difficult as it is to postpone we have to make the best decision to keep everyone safe.

2020 marks the 15th year of the festival. People from all over Canada and the US come to the Winnipeg event for a variety of events which include the Lighting of the Scared Fire, the International Powwow, and the Spirit Visions Film Festival and Competition.

The Indigenous Music Awards and Conference will take place in 2021.

“We challenge all artists to continue to share your gifts through your online concerts. Continue your quarantine powwows and dancing. Find ways to honour the gifts you have been given,” said Meeches.

She added, “I ask you to continue praying for everyone living on Mother Earth. We are all in this together.”