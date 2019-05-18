Featured
Manito Ahbee Pow Wow taking over RBC Convention Centre
Published Saturday, May 18, 2019 11:19AM CST
Last Updated Saturday, May 18, 2019 11:34AM CST
Over 800 dancers are taking the stage to showcase their talents at the RBC Convention Centre Saturday and Sunday for the 2019 Manito Ahbee Pow Wow.
Dancers are competing for cash prizes in numerous categories.
Top award winning drum groups from across the country will also be in attendance.
There are two grand entires on Saturday, 12:00 p.m. and 7 p.m., and one on Sunday at 12 p.m.
Tickets for the 2019 Manito Ahbee Pow Wow are available online.