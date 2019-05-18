

CTV Winnipeg





Over 800 dancers are taking the stage to showcase their talents at the RBC Convention Centre Saturday and Sunday for the 2019 Manito Ahbee Pow Wow.

Dancers are competing for cash prizes in numerous categories.

Top award winning drum groups from across the country will also be in attendance.

There are two grand entires on Saturday, 12:00 p.m. and 7 p.m., and one on Sunday at 12 p.m.

Tickets for the 2019 Manito Ahbee Pow Wow are available online.