WINNIPEG -- Manitoba added 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, however, four previously announced cases were removed due to data corrections.

This brings the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 57,236.

Of the new cases announced, 13 are from Winnipeg, which currently has a five-day test positivity rate of 3.2 per cent.

The Southern Health Region had 11 cases, while five are from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, four are from the Northern Health Region and three are from the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is 3.6 per cent.

There are 909 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, as well as 55,162 people who have recovered.

There is good news on the hospital front as the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to drop.

There are currently 108 patients in hospital, down from 117 on Monday. Of those patients 31 have active COVID-19.

There are 29 Manitobans who have been admitted to ICU, 11 with active COVID.

On Monday, 1,053 COVID-19 tests were completed, bringing the total to 857,884.

Manitoba's death toll remained the same at 1,165.

The province also added 160 new variant of concern cases, bringing the total to 16,383. There are 602 active cases and 170 people who have died from variants.

There have been 7,082 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, 8,392 unspecified cases, 233 P.1 cases, 579 B.1.617.2 cases, nine B.1.617 cases, 15 B.1.617.1 cases, and 73 B.1.351 cases.

In terms of vaccines, 77.7 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received their first dose and 62.6 per cent have received both shots.

Winnipeg has a vaccine uptake rate of 80.4 per cent, the Interlake-Eastern Region’s uptake is 74.2 per cent, Northern Health is at 74.1 per cent, the Prairie Mountain Health Region has an uptake of 73 per cent, and the Southern Health Region has an uptake of 59.2 per cent.