WINNIPEG -- Manitoba public health officials announced 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 57,204 since March 2020.

Of these new cases, 21 are from Winnipeg, while there are eight from both the Southern Health and Interlake-Eastern Health regions, and zero cases from the Northern and Prairie Mountain Health regions.

Manitoba's overall five-day test positivity rate is 3.6 per cent and it is 3.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

Officials also provided an update on a death that was recorded Sunday. The death was a man in his 60s from Winnipeg and it was linked to the Alpha variant of concern.

There have been 1,165 deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba.

There are 922 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and 55,117 who people have recovered.

There is some good news regarding patients receiving hospital care outside of Manitoba. The province announced that the last person who was receiving care in Ontario returned to Manitoba on Friday.

In total, 57 people were sent out of province between May 18 and June 9 to Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta to help alleviate pressure on Manitoba's health-care system.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the deputy chief provincial public health officer, said Manitoba continues to thank those provinces that helped.

"It was a good experience, I think, to learn about the system, learn about working with other jurisdictions as well," said Atwal.

He said officials are also thankful that there are no longer any Manitobans outside of the province.

Currently, there are 117 people in hospital with COVID-19, 36 of whom have active cases. There are 27 people who are in ICU, and nine of those patients have active COVID-19.

On Sunday, 1,265 tests were completed, bringing the total to 856,827 since February 2020.