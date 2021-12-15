Manitoba adds another 206 cases of COVID-19, two new deaths on Wednesday

Manitoba health officials announced 206 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the active case count in the province to 1,779.

Winnipeg had the highest number of new cases with 78, the Southern Health Region had 73 cases, 23 were from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, 17 in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region and the Northern Health Region had 13.

Of the new cases, 96 were fully vaccinated, 92 were not vaccinated and 18 had at least one dose.

The five-day test positivity rate is 6.2 per cent in Manitoba and 4.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

Officials also noted that one new case of the Omicron variant was found in Manitoba, bringing the total to six.

Two new deaths were also reported bringing the death toll to 1,357.

One death was a man in his 60s from Prairie Mountain Health, while the other was a man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

The province also provided more details about the two deaths reported on Tuesday. They included a man in his 50s from Winnipeg and a man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

Manitoba hospitals have 139 patients requiring care due to COVID; Eighty-eight people are still infectious.

In the ICU, there are 34 people, 26 of which have active COVID-19.

Of the active cases, 53 are not vaccinated, 30 are fully vaccinated and five have had at least one dose.

In the ICU, 24 are not vaccinated, one person is fully vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.