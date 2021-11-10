Manitoba adds two new deaths, 143 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll continues to grow as the province added two new deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total to 1,268 since the start of the pandemic.

The province also recorded 143 new cases of the virus, pushing the active case count to 1,457.

The majority of the new cases were among unvaccinated people with 84. Five of the cases were partially vaccinated and 54 were fully vaccinated.

The new cases include:

66 in the Southern Health Region, 44 are not fully vaccinated;

33 in Winnipeg, 21 not fully vaccinated;

29 cases are from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, 14 are not fully vaccinated;

10 cases from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, seven were not fully vaccinated; and

Five cases are from the Northern Health Region, three of which were not fully vaccinated.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate grew slightly to 6.2 per cent.

In hospitals, 143 people are being treated for COVID-19, with 111 people who are still infectious. There are also 28 people in ICU; Of those, 21 have active COVID.

Of the active cases, 56 are not vaccinated, 49 are fully vaccinated and six are partially vaccinated.

In the ICU, 18 of the cases are not vaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, 2,914 tests were completed, bringing the total to 1,118,995 since February 2020.