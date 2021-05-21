WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government along with the federal government are teaming up to help bring housing to Winnipeg for those who are experiencing homelessness or close to being homeless.

The two governments, along with Home First Winnipeg, which was created by the Pollard family, will work on building a 47-micro-suite apartment building in the Centennial neighbourhood at 390 Ross Ave. "We know that poverty puts you on the street, but it's almost always a health-care issue that keeps you on the street and that's why this housing announcement today is so critically important for people living in extraordinarily precarious circumstances," said Adam Vaughan, who is the parliamentary secretary to the federal minister of families, children and social development.

The building is expected to cost $8 million and the Pollard family will be donating $3.9 million for the project.

The two governments are also providing $1.1 million through the Canada-Manitoba Housing agreement, while the federal government is providing a $100,000 capital grant.

The City of Winnipeg will also be providing a $100,000 capital grant and another $800,000 will be given through the Shared Health Priorities bilateral agreement.

The building will feature a commercial kitchen and common dining area, along with a living room, game room, TV area, and a round room for Indigenous cultural activities.

This building will be for those who have been struggling with mental health and addictions, which means staff will be on-site to support residents.

"This is a home-first model. Supports will be provided for those seeking recovery from addictions challenges once they have a roof over their head," said Rochelle Squires, who is Manitoba's Families Minister.

Squires said the provincial government will continue to fund this housing unit through an annual operating commitment and shelter and meal benefits will be paid for.

John Pollard said he is thankful for the support from the two governments to help with this project.

"Our family is very pleased to be developing this important resource for our community. We think that providing safe, secure housing on a housing-first philosophy is a critical step in improving the city for people who are at risk of homelessness," said Pollard.

The project is expected to break ground in the summer and the future residents will be able to move in late next summer.