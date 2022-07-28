Manitoba Animal Alliance working to feed dogs in Pukatawagan; calling for food donations

The evacuation of Pukatawagan due to wildfire has resulted in hundreds of dogs being left behind.

This has prompted the Manitoba Animal Alliance to take action and bring dog food to the area.

“We quickly realized that a lot of work needs to be done,” says Jennifer Medicott, clinic coordinator for the Manitoba Animal Alliance who spoke on CTV Morning Live earlier Thursday. “We need about 3,000 pounds of food each day, and we can see that this situation is getting more dire.”

“For every household, they’re allowed to have one dog per home,” says Desmond Castel Jr., a local resident that has been working with the Alliance to help feed the population of approximately 300 dogs. “Some of the owners actually own more than four or five at a time.”

Castel Jr. noted the evacuation was going well until they started realizing that the dogs were being left behind as they weren’t allowed on public transportation.

“It was rough the first couple of days,” says Castel Jr. “I was running out of food for them to eat, so I was rationing everything. From the littlest dog, from the pups to the older dogs, I was giving everything to them.”

Medicott noted that illness and injuries caused by starvation or other issues will require vet care.

“We’re able to transport them to Winnipeg to provide that vet care and hopefully reunite them with their owners,” she says.

The Manitoba Animal Alliance is accepting donations of dog food or funds to get the animals out of the community to receive care.

“People have been displaced and they love their animals, and they’re upset,” says Medicott. “These animals deserve to live, and we need to do everything that we can to make sure that they’re cared for. The people of Pukatawagan deserve that.”

More information on how to donate can be found on the Manitoba Animal Alliance’s website.