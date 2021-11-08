Manitoba announces $12.5 million grant to help businesses train workers

Winnipeg -

A new grant program aimed at reimbursing businesses for employee training looks to help accelerate Manitoba’s post-pandemic recovery.

The Manitoba government partnered with Economic Development Winnipeg and the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce on the program called Retrain Manitoba. Billed as a $12.5 million skills development grant program, the province said it will move Manitoba to the next stage of economic recovery.

"We recognize that many businesses had to shift quickly during the pandemic and many have made, or will need to make, significant investments in training for their employees," said Manitoba Economic Development and Jobs Minister Jon Reyes in a news release. "This grant program will reimburse employers who are investing in retraining for their staff, both retroactively and for courses starting in the months ahead."

According to the province, employers can apply for training reimbursement up to $2,500 per employee up to a maximum of $75,000. Companies can be reimbursed for a number of in-person and online industry-recognized training courses by a third-party trainer, both within and outside of the province. Employers who have already paid for courses with start dates between April 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022, are also eligible.

The program will be led by Economic Development Winnipeg. President and CEO Dayna Spiring said the goal is to get money into businesses’ coffers within a few days of application.

“We deal with businesses every day, and we hear what they need. We hear what keeps them up at night, and talent is their number one concern coming out of this pandemic, and I think this is going to be a great opportunity for them to upscale their employees and be ready to go and be competitive in a global marketplace,” Spiring said at a news conference Monday.

Spiring added if companies have questions, Economic Development Winnipeg is planning webinars for businesses in Winnipeg and throughout the province.

The province said applications for the program will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until March 31, 2022, or until all the funds have been allocated.