WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has announced additional supports for victims and families at risk of or experiencing domestic violence.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen made the announcement in a news conference Friday morning.

As part of the new supports, Cullen said the domestic violence support service was expanded to provide enhanced support to victims whose current and former partners are involved in restorative justice proceedings.

Two additional restorative justice workers have been assigned to all intimate partner violence files in Winnipeg.

“Restorative justice seeks to repair harm, address the circumstances that contributed to the crime and support and empower victims and perpetrators of violence to self-determine their healing goals,” a release from the province reads.

In addition to the additional restorative justice workers, additional group programming will be available, including a new online workshop on healthy relationships launching this month.

Cullen also announced a protection order training program will be going online. The program enables staff in organizations across Manitoba to help victims of domestic violence apply to the courts for protection orders.

“These new and enhanced initiatives provide specialized support to victims of domestic violence, and families at risk of, or experiencing domestic violence, and whose matters are proceeding through criminal or family court, or both,” Cullen said.

Domestic violence calls have remained consistent throughout the pandemic, but officials said it can be difficult for some people to reach out for support.