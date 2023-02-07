Manitoba announces change to program helping Indigenous people navigate justice system

A program aimed to help Indigenous people navigate the justice system is transitioning from the province to Indigenous organizations.

The Indigenous Court Work Program, previously known as the Aboriginal Court Work Program, was established in Canada to help Indigenous people navigate the court system, including offering translation services.

On Tuesday, the Province of Manitoba announced it is signing service delivery agreements to transfer the program to four Indigenous agencies: Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), Southern Chiefs' Organization (SCO), Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), and the Island Lake Tribal Council (ILTC).

“Having our organization deliver these vital services within the justice system supports the accused and their families through an often unsettling process as a case winds its way through the courts,” MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee said in a news release from the province.

The province said so far it has signed service delivery agreements with MKO, SCO, and MMF. It is anticipating a final agreement with ILTC will be completed in the near future.

The transition will allow for work connecting Indigenous people to resource agencies and victim services, as well as assistance for the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and LGBTQ2S+ people to continue under Indigenous organizations.

“We know that supporting Indigenous-led solutions is imperative to making meaningful progress on the path to reconciliation, and we look forward to ongoing meaningful reciprocal and respectful relationships that ensure appropriate services and supports are being delivered,” Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said in the release.

Goertzen, along with Chief Judge Margaret Wiebe said Indigenous people are overrepresented in the province’s justice system.

The province says work to transition began in 2021. Over the next two years, the provincial and federal government will be giving grants totalling more than $1 million to the four organizations to help them transition.

“I am pleased these supports are no longer out of reach but are being made readily available through a co-ordinated support system that includes SCO community justice workers,” SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said.

The program has been running for more than 40 years. Similar programs are run in most Canadian provinces and all territories, with most regions contracting Indigenous agencies.