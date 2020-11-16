WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials announced that over the weekend two units at the Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg have confirmed cases of COVID-19 among patients.

Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, made the announcement at a news conference on Monday, saying enhanced cleaning and disinfectant protocols have been put in place.

She added that patients and staff are being swabbed and monitored for symptoms, and that staff is continuing to wear the appropriate PPE.

“One of the units will no longer be accepting new admissions for the immediate future and HSC will continue to monitor the situation closely,” she said.

Planning is underway at HSC to manage the impact the positive cases will have on services and staffing.

OUTBREAKS EXPECTED

Siragusa said that outbreaks at healthcare facilities are inevitable and expected during a pandemic.

“They are a challenging, but very real reality that we will continue to face over the weeks and months ahead so long as community transmission remains widespread,” she said.

Siragusa said in order to manage these outbreaks, facilities have put enhanced infection prevention and control measures in place. She explained the facilities notify staff and family, restrict patient movement including visitors, monitor for symptoms, and complete contact tracing.

“Together these measures help us to lower the risk of infection and control outbreaks in hospitals, but they still occur, they can still occur, and when they do staff, will follow the outlined protocols to contain and limit their spread and they are supported by occupational health, as well as infection prevention and control,” Siragusa said.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority for more information.