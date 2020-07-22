WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced funding for 20 projects to help preserve the province’s watersheds.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement Wednesday morning outside of the Manitoba Legislative Building, announcing $5.6 million towards the projects.

The funding comes from the Growing Outcomes in Watersheds (GROW) Trust and the Conservation Trust.

Some of the projects receiving funding include:

$750,000 to the Seine-Rat Roseau Watershed District in southeast Manitoba to help with projects to reduce peak flows during floods, retain water during dry periods, and capture nutrients in identified ‘hotspot’ areas that would otherwise end up in Lake Winnipeg;

$440,000 for Souris River Watershed District projects to reduce peak water flows, conserve at-risk shallow wetlands, and improve soil health;

$500,000 for the Inter-Mountain Watershed District, located east of the Riding and Duck Mountains, to help address flooding and severe water erosion; and

$250,000 to the East Interlake Watershed District, on the west shore of Lake Winnipeg, to focus on wetland and riparian-area enhancement projects.

GROW was established in 2019 by the provincial government. The GROW Trust is managed by The Winnipeg Foundation.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen