WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister announced on Tuesday an initiative to help residents get back to work.

The province unveiled the Manitoba Job Restart program, which will give direct payments of up to $2,000 to help qualified Manitobans return to work.

Pallister said in order to be eligible, Manitobans have to stop collecting the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), and instead will collect the Manitoba Restart Benefit.

The province noted the federal government is subsidizing the wages of more than eight million Canadian workers through CERB and the Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB). It said though CERB has helped residents through the pandemic’s financial challenges, it has also become a barrier stopping people from working.

Pallister added that CERB was “introduced out of necessity” at the beginning of the pandemic.

“This program specifically has been there to help Canadians with financial challenges that have been caused by the COVID pandemic,” he said.

“However in our calls with the premiers and the prime minister, it’s become increasingly evident that the CERB program that we refer to, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, has some disincentives as well and it’s actually preventing some Canadians from returning to work on a full-time basis.”

Pallister added that people lose CERB if they earn more than $1,000 a month, adding that it’s hurting some employers and employees from resuming their work relationship.

“Under the Manitoba program, workers will be able to receive the $2,000 bonus regardless of how much they earn working,” the premier said.

The premier also announced that businesses, who brought back workers after Phase 2, can retroactively apply for the wage subsidy program announced last week. This program allows employers to receive funding for up to five employees, with the government reimbursing 50 per cent of wages for a set time period.

The Job Restart program will be funded by the province and does not require contributions from employers.

This is a developing story, more details to come.