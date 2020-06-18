WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister has announced a new hiring program so Manitobans can go back to work.

Pallister made the announcement Thursday morning at the Manitoba Legislature.

The 'Manitoba Back to Work This Summer' program is designed to encourage businesses to hire employees.

Employers can receive funding for up to five employees who are hired or rehired after June 18.

The government would reimburse 50 per cent of the total wages paid from June 18 to August 30, reaching a total of $5,000 per worker, and $25,000 per business.

Pallister said this program is specifically designed to help small businesses, because larger businesses have had a lot of support from the federal government.

"We're trying to focus on a broad base plan that will support a lot of our businesses in the province," he said. "For many companies in Manitoba, the previous program, which will continue, of hiring young people, the five-person program, isn't really perfect for them because they had to lay off or people went on COVID, five staff say who were in their 30s, 40s, and 50s. So now, they will be able to hire those folks back and get 50 per cent of their wages for the next few weeks."

He added that he thinks that gives incentives for both employers to hire people back and employees to come back to work.

Pallister added the main focus continues to be the health of Manitobans, but said if people feel safe to go out, it will help kick-start the economy.

"The sooner we can get consumer confidence and get people back out there doing the shopping and living that they like to do, the better for all of us because that will revitalize our small business economy," he said.

Pallister said there is no age limit for this program, and businesses will receive funding for any hire, with the exception of immediate family members.

Charities, non-profits, and public-sector organizations are ineligible for this program because the province has the Summer Student Incentive Grant.

The government said the application form for this program will be available next week.

Businesses and employers who want to learn more can visit the government's website.