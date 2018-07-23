The last year has shown a significant increase in crime in Manitoba

In the Annual Crime Statistics, crime in the province rose to nearly two and a half percent.

The majority of criminal activity was reported from rural areas of the province. Overall, rural Manitoba had a 42 percent higher rate of crime than urban areas.

Canada’s national crime rate rose by one percent. This is the third year there has been an increase.

Sexual assault and possession of stolen property had the largest increases.