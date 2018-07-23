

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba saw a significant increase in crime in 2017.

An annual release of numbers on police-reported crime from Statistics Canada shows crime in the province rose nearly two and a half percent.

The majority of criminal activity was reported from rural areas of the province. Overall, rural Manitoba had a 42 per cent higher rate of crime than urban areas.

Canada’s national crime rate rose by one per cent. This is the third year there has been an increase.

Sexual assault and possession of stolen property had the largest increases.

WPS stats paint picture of increase in Winnipeg

Meantime, the Winnipeg Police Service says the meth trade is pushing crime rates up.

According to the WPS 2017 annual statistical report, violent crime is up 7 per cent, property crime 9 per cent and drug related crime 15 per cent.

Police Chief Danny Smyth blames the hike on meth use and the "pattern of violence" associated with the drug trade.

To combat this, the city and police recently unveiled a Downtown safety plan and anti-drug strategy.

With files from Jeff Keele