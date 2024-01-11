Manitoba appoints new advisor for Indigenous women’s issues

A long-time advocate for Indigenous children and youth has been tapped to assist the Manitoba government as it prepares a strategy to deal with Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit Peoples.

Cora Morgan has been named the province’s special advisor on Indigenous women’s issues, and will serve on a cabinet committee.

“Our government is committed to prioritizing the safety of Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit Manitobans,” said Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine in a written statement. “The appointment of Cora Morgan is an important step in this sacred work. Our government is committed to helping our women, girls and two-spirit thrive, realize their dreams and stand as matriarchs in our communities.”

“I’m honoured to be part of a government that prioritizes the safety and well-being of Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit Manitobans,” said Morgan in a statement. “I cherish the opportunity to make impactful changes to improve the quality of life for our relatives and to promote dignity and respect for Indigenous people.”

Morgan, who is Anishinaabe from Sagkeeng First Nation, has served as the First Nations Family Advocate for the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and was most recently executive director of Onashowewin Justice Circle. A news release noted Morgan was an important voice in raising awareness of birth alerts in Manitoba, which is when hospitals and CFS were notified further assessment was needed before a newborn was discharged with a parent considered high risk. The practice was ended by the Manitoba government in 2020.

The province said Morgan will work to create a provincial strategy to help MMIWG2S+ women.