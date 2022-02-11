Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals warns of increased rural ambulance wait times

The Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals (MAHCP) is warning of increased wait times for ambulance service in rural Manitoba.

The association said internal documents from Shared Health indicate an approximate 10 per cent jump in out-of-service hours for rural ambulances in the province between October and December 2021.

“The longer it takes for that paramedic crew to arrive with their life-saving skills and abilities and equipment the more likely it is for a bad outcome,” said Bob Moroz, president of the MAHCP.

Moroz said the increase in ambulance out-of-service hours is a direct result of staffing issues. The Shared Health documents showed December hours increased to 19,000 when compared to two months earlier in October at 17,000.

Rural paramedic staffing concerns are spread throughout the province and often lead to one paramedic station covering for another.

“We’re seeing major centres like Selkirk being completely uncovered by an ambulance crew simply because a crew has gone to Winnipeg on a transfer, they are responding to calls in Beausejour because there is no crew in Beausejour,” Moroz said. “The cascade effect goes on and on.”

Moroz said the pandemic has amplified staffing issues but it is not the sole cause of the problem. Long hours and unplanned overtime are leading to paramedic burnout, which is resulting in some paramedics leaving the job.

There is no easy solution, according to Moroz, but said a government plan is needed to address the recruiting, training and retaining of rural paramedics, which includes pay equity between rural paramedics and their city counterparts.

Increased accountability could also play a role. He said Shared Health stopped reporting provincial ambulance wait times in 2019. He said the newly acquired documents showed an increase in wait times of up to 35 per cent compared to 2018 for maximum response times.

CTV News has reached out to Shared Health for comment.