The Manitoba Bear Rehabilitation Centre near Stonewall has welcomed its first orphaned cubs.

Julie Woodyear, a spokesperson for the centre and campaigns director with Zoocheck Canada, said they got a call last weekend that a mother bear had been found dead in southwest Manitoba and that two black bear cubs, one male and one female, each two-months-old, had been rescued.

“We quickly got a hold of the folks at conservation (Manitoba Sustainable Development), had a discussion with them and they were subsequently transferred to our facility,” said Woodyer. “It’s of course a very sad day because the mother died but exciting certainly for us since it’s a new centre and we’re looking forward to helping them.”

“It’s hard to say what’s transpired in this case. We heard that the mother bear may have been out of the den early so we don’t know what that means exactly or how that contributed, perhaps, to her death.”

The Manitoba Bear Rehabilitation Centre was built by Judy and Roger Stearns. The couple worked with Zoocheck Canada and bear rehabilitation expert John Beecham to develop protocols to help successfully reintroduce orphaned black bear cubs back into the wild.

Judy Stearns as well as volunteers will be the primary caregivers for the bears based on advice from Beecham.

“They will be released in the fall most likely,” said Woodyer. “The goal is to bring them through the period when they’re most vulnerable to predation by adult male bears and to build up their resources as much as possible, so they’re very robust before they’re returned to the wild.”

“Really quickly after starting to receive the proper diet, their fur improved, they’re extremely playful and robust. We have no reason to believe there’s going to be any problem with them.”

It’s the first facility in Manitoba dedicated specifically to black bear rehabilitation.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Sustainable Development said the province has determined that the centre has the space, security measures and ability to provide appropriate care to help orphaned black bear cubs reach the stage of maturity to be placed back in the wild.

“The centre was issued a permit that allows them to “possess live wild animals”, in this case, black bear cubs less than one year old,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The permit requires the Manitoba Bear Rehabilitation Centre to comply with the Canadian Council of Animal Care Guidelines. The centre is only allowed to take in black bears from the Department of Sustainable Development, not from members of the public.

The province said it will be kept up to date on the progress of the cubs and involved in all releases of rehabilitated black bears. Woodyer said the bears will be tracked once they’re back in the wild.

“We have three mandates, really, of course primarily to take care of the cubs and release them back into the wild. Secondarily, to educate the public to live peacefully with bears and to avoid human/bear conflict and finally to contribute to the scientific data to help benefit bear rehabilitation.”

The facility is not open to the public. The goal is to keep human contact at a minimum.

Woodyer said if the bears had been left in the wild they likely wouldn’t have survived.

“In the past several years there’s been a lot of controversy in Manitoba over the fate of orphaned cubs,” said Woodyer. “We’re just really happy we’ve been able to resolve that matter, work with the government to get protocols in place that they feel are acceptable and, you know, help to return these animals back to the wild.”

The bears haven’t been named but could receive names to help identify each cub.