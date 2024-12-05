Manitoba bill would toughen penalties for some impaired-driving offences

The Manitoba government is looking to bring in tougher penalties on people who are convicted of impaired driving offences that cause injury or death.

A bill currently before the legislature would impose a lifetime licence suspension on a driver convicted of two such offences within a 10-year period.

That's an increase from the current 10-year suspension.

The bill would also prohibit people convicted of these offences from driving with any alcohol in their blood for seven years for a first offence.

The bill was introduced on the last sitting day of the fall legislature session and is expected to be debated in the spring.

The legislature is scheduled to reconvene on March 5.

