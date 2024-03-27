Manitoba Black Bear Rescue take in first two orphaned cubs of 2024

It's earlier than usual, but Black Bear Rescue Manitoba has already welcomed in their first two orphans of the year.

Judy Stearns, the owner of the rescue, said a pair of brothers came into their care on Tuesday. She was told the den they were in was accidentally destroyed by heavy equipment in the Glenella, Man. area, and it's unknown where the mom was.

"They're doing really well. They came to us in very good condition," said Stearn. "Their mother had taken very good care of them. Their weights were 7.8 pounds and 9.2 pounds, which is really good weight."

The two bears have a good appetite and have shown big bursts of energy, Stearn said, and they don't seem to be scared or withdrawn at all.

She noted receiving bears at this time of the year is early, as they usually start dealing with rescues in April, but she is happy to see that they are doing so well.

Now that the two bears are in the rescue's care, Stearn said they are going to work to get them up to a nice healthy weight so they can be released back into the wild in the fall.

"We do a fall release right before bears hibernate, and that would be late October to early November. So they would be on course for that. We don't anticipate that they wouldn't be released then,” she said. “And especially coming in early, we've got a long time to get them good and robust and fat, which is the whole key to releasing them.”

As for the year ahead, Stearns said the number of rescued bears varies from year to year, noting the most they have ever had is 32, while the lowest is three.

If the public ever comes across an orphaned bear, they are told to call the rescue or the Natural Resources tip line and they will be able to provide assistance.