A scientist born in St. Boniface has won a Nobel Prize in Physics this year.

James Peebles won the award “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology.”

He shares the prize with Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz, who won for “the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.”

Peebles, who works as a professor at Princeton University, did his undergraduate degree at the University of Manitoba.

