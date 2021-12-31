Manitoba breaks COVID-19 case count record for fourth straight day with more than 1,400 cases

For the fourth straight day, Manitoba has set a daily COVID-19 case count record with more than 1,400 cases.

Health officials said 1,494 cases were identified Friday, breaking the record set on Thursday of 1,123.

Of the new cases, the majority came from Winnipeg with 860, Prairie Mountain Health had 243 cases, the Interlake-Eastern Health Region had 164, 157 cases are from the Southern Health Region and 70 are from Northern Health.

Of the new cases, 262 were not fully vaccinated.

There are now 9,924 active cases in the province and the five-day test positivity rate is 30.7 per cent and 32.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

The province also added five new deaths, bringing the total to 1,392.

Three of the deaths are from Winnipeg and were all women – one in her 70s, one in her 80s, and one in her 90s.

The other two deaths include a woman in her 50s from the Northern Health Region and a man in his 50s from Southern Health.

Officials also provided an update on the three deaths reported Thursday. One was a man in his 80s from Southern Health, and the other two were both from Winnipeg, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.

Looking at hospital numbers, 192 people are requiring care due to COVID-19, with 148 still infectious.

There are 30 people in the ICU, 27 with active COVID.

The majority of patients in hospital continue to be those who are unvaccinated with 179 over the last six weeks. There have been 139 fully vaccinated patients, 17 with one dose and 24 with three doses.

In the ICU, 65 patients have been unvaccinated, which makes up 76 per cent of all patients. Sixteen patients have had two doses, two have had one shot and three have had three shots of the vaccine.

Testing numbers continue to be high in the province as 4,343 tests were completed on Thursday.

Vaccine numbers show 85 per cent of all eligible Manitobans five and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 78.5 per cent have had two doses and 23.5 per cent have had three shots.