

CTV Winnipeg





Two Manitobans are among seven people or organizations honoured for their contributions to mental health in Canada Tuesday.

In 2019 Champions of Mental Health Awards were given in seven categories.

Radio broadcaster Ace Burpee, whose employer Virgin 103.1 shares a parent company with CTV News, was honoured in the media category for being “a long-time advocate and strong supporter for those living with mental illness” who is well known for lending his personality to hundreds of charitable events each year. Burpee also supports Project 11, which raises student awareness of mental health issues.

Advocate Albert McLeod, who is a board director with Two-Spirited People of Manitoba, was honoured in the community category. The Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health, which gives out the awards, noted McLeod as a survivor of mental illness and trauma who has knowledge of traditional Indigenous approaches to healing and advocates for the recognition of Two-Spirit rights and inclusion.

The awards were presented at a gala dinner in Ottawa.