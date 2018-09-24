A group representing thousands of construction and trades workers is campaigning against legislation ending project labour agreements.

The Manitoba Building Trades has put up billboards and bus shelter ads about the law.

It says it will also have radio and tv ads running over the coming weeks, before the legislature's next sitting on Oct. 3. The group argues Bill 28, The Public Sector Construction Projects (Tendering) Act, will kill jobs.

The province has said the law will stop the protocol of forcing companies to use union workers on government projects, keeping some businesses on the sidelines.

This story is an update to an earlier version which incorrectly identified the bill being opposed as the province’s wage freeze legislation.