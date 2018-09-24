A group representing thousands of construction and trades workers is campaigning against the Pallister Government’s proposed wage freeze law.

The Manitoba Building Trades (MBT) has put up billboards and bus shelter ads about the legislation.

It features a circle with the words Bill 28 inside and a line crossing over the circle.

MBT says it will also have radio and television ads over the coming weeks in advance of the next sitting of the legislature starting Oct. 3.

The province has said the law is necessary to help trim the deficit but has not yet passed the legislation first introduced in the spring of 2017.

The bill is the subject of a legal battle between organized labour and the government.