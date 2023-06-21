Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital

DAUPHIN, Man. -

A woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck in Manitoba has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.

RCMP said the woman, who had been in hospital since the crash, died Tuesday.

Health officials said Wednesday that nine patients remained in hospital and four were in critical condition.

The bus was taking a group of seniors from Dauphin and the surrounding area on a trip to a casino Thursday, when it crashed with the semi near Carberry.

Police have said dashcam footage shows the bus was crossing the Trans-Canada Highway when it went into the path of the truck.

They said officers have not yet interviewed the bus driver as he is receiving care in hospital.

"Shared Health and Prairie Mountain Health would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of the patient involved in the collision who succumbed to her injuries yesterday," the provincial health authority said in a statement Wednesday.

Quality Care Transit in Dauphin owned the bus involved in the crash. RCMP have said 25 people were on board.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on the phone Tuesday with Dauphin Mayor David Bosiak. A readout of the conversation said they discussed the tight-knit nature of Prairie communities and how come together in times of loss.

"The prime minister also shared wishes of strength and perseverance to those still recovering in the hospital," the readout said.

"The prime minister thanked the mayor for his steadfast leadership and compassion during this incredibly difficult time."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.