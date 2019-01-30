

CTV Winnipeg





Anyone who is calling CAA Manitoba from the comfort from their home or office, might have to look for alternate arrangements.

The company said the freezing temperatures have prompted an extreme spike in demand, and consequently they’ve had to suspend at-home service so that they can focus on helping those in emergency situations.

Erika Miller, a communications consultant for CAA Manitoba, said the auto club had a record-breaking day on Tuesday, receiving over 2,300 calls. On an average winter day they receive around 300-600 calls.

In the last seven days, CAA Manitoba said they helped over 6,400 people, noting that over 3,300 of these calls were for batteries.

If the wait is too long and a member opts to use another service provider, they can give the receipt to CAA for the purpose of reimbursement.

Members can check for service status updates on CAA Manitoba’s website