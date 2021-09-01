WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba campground is likely closed for the rest of the season due to issues with the sewer and wastewater system infrastructure.

The Hecla Gull Harbour Campground, at Hecla-Grindstone Provincial Park, is now closed until further notice for repairs.

According to a provincial spokesperson, staff were servicing the campground’s main sewer line when they discovered that one of the original sewer lines collapsed.

Staff have been notifying people with upcoming reservations. Anyone who is impacted by this closure will receive a full refund, including the reservation fee, the spokesperson said.

Hecla-Grindstone Provincial Park remains open to visitors.

The campground is located on Hecla Island, 48 kilometres north of Riverton and about 180 kilometres north of Winnipeg.